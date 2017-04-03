SLED: Midlands man claims lotto winni...

SLED: Midlands man claims lotto winnings with stolen ticket

A Sumter man has been arrested after he allegedly used a stolen lottery ticket to receive the winnings, according to SLED. Terrell D. Carter, 19, is accused of cashing in a South Carolina Education Lottery $250,000 scratch-off ticket with a $1,000 prize in Richland County on March 15. Carter was arrested and charged with influencing the winning of a lottery prize through coercion, fraud, deception, or tampering.

