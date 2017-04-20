SLED: Body, dash camera video exists ...

SLED: Body, dash camera video exists of Walmart shooting

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says police body camera and dash camera footage exists of an incident at a Columbia Walmart parking lot this week in which officers shot a man who had shot a bystander. A background check of Morin-Sevrie shows arrests dating back to 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) 11 hr Reported 331
News Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15) Apr 24 Truth 19
News SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14) Apr 23 Kimkin 2
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Apr 13 c_lou 907
Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree... Apr 11 GFL 1
News GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Caroli... Apr 9 FireyFellow44 2
News Ex-staffer: Benghazi committee has 'partisan in... (Oct '15) Apr 5 BlunderCONS 363
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,396 • Total comments across all topics: 280,654,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC