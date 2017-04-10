Severe-Weather 13 mins ago 6:26 a.m.S...

Severe-Weather 13 mins ago 6:26 a.m.Severe weather, chance of tornadoes Monday

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

Charlotteans will wake up to pleasant temperatures Monday morning, but incoming severe weather is causing the First Warn Storm team to urge residents to stay weather aware. "Severe thunderstorms are officially defined as storms that are capable of producing hail that is an inch or larger or wind gusts over 58 mph," Forecaster Larry Sprinkle says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Everybody still wants something different in a ... 9 hr Rick Tebbs 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Fri Tiredofit 903
News Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ... Mar 25 Kill Pitt Bulls 1
News Dylann Roof's friend is going to prison for lyi... Mar 22 Adelson knows 1
Mother lost custody & continues to get child su... Mar 21 Babak 2
Congressman Norcross steers millions of dollars... Mar 17 Corrupt 1
Black Panther (Jan '07) Mar 16 J martin 256
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Pakistan
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,015 • Total comments across all topics: 280,028,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC