Senator: Understaffing 'crisis' contributed to inmate deaths
A senator who toured the South Carolina prison where four convicts were strangled says there simply aren't enough officers to adequately monitor inmates. The Department of Corrections has said when the four were killed April 7, two officers were assigned to the dorm housing 139 inmates.
