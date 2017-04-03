School celebration for South Carolina women's basketball team postponed, parade set
Stormy weather has resulted in the postponement of the celebration planned Monday night at Colonial LIfe Arena for newly-crowned women's basketball champion the University of South Carolina. School officials will announce plans for the rescheduled event later this week.
