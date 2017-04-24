SC firefighter sending for sending fake bomb-threat texts
A volunteer firefighter in South Carolina has been sentenced to a year in federal prison for sending messages about a fake bomb threat to try to get his station called in the event of a real emergency. U.S. Attorney Beth Drake says 21-year-old Karry Max Taylor was sentenced Wednesday.
