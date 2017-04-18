SC college students push against Governor's road fix proposal
Student body presidents from the University of South Carolina, Clemson University, and the College of Charleston have written to Governor Henry McMaster, urging him against his proposal for the General Assembly to use bonds for millions of dollars to fund college building renovations, on road fixes instead. In the letter, students express their concerns that tuition rates could rise if the state does not secure the $500 million in the House bond bill, to pay for things such as the $25 million renovations for the USC Columbia campus' old law school.
