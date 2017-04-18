Random Thoughts: Packing up fathera s home a task laced with emotion
My two brothers and I met this month at my dad's home in South Carolina for a task many of us will one day face: to go through family photos, jewelry, holiday decorations and other personal belongings. He recently moved to Columbus after 13 years of living in the South.
