Poll: South Carolinians split on views of Statehouse corruption probe
A recent poll of South Carolinians by Winthrop University showed a roughly even split on views of the ongoing Statehouse corruption probe. The Winthrop Poll asked its participants whether they believed that state legislators accused of political corruption "reflect a broader culture in the legislature that tolerates corruption," or whether they were "bad apples."
