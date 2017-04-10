Patriot Guard escorts WWII veteran remains found in suitcase

Patriot Guard Riders will travel more than 800 miles as they transport ashes to the family of a World War II veteran whose body was discovered inside a suitcase in Arkansas in March. KTHV-TV reports veteran riders lined the streets Sunday in Little Rock in preparation of escorting the ashes of 89-year-old Robert D. Brooks to his final resting place.

