Panel sends six South Carolina Ethics Commission nominees to House floor for approval

After a Gaffney lawmaker expressed concerns with a South Carolina Ethics Commission nominee, a House panel on Thursday unanimously voted to send six nominees to the floor for consideration. The nominees represent six of the eight people recommended to serve on the new Ethics Commission, which is tasked with investigation accusations of wrongdoing by state and local candidates and elected officials.

