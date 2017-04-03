News 40 mins ago 12:01 p.m.Two South ...

News 40 mins ago 12:01 p.m.Two South Carolina inmates charged after death of four others

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Officials from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged two inmates with murder after four inmates were found dead at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia Friday. Kirkland is a maximum security prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Caroli... 50 min FireyFellow44 2
News Ex-staffer: Benghazi committee has 'partisan in... (Oct '15) Apr 5 BlunderCONS 363
News Franklin Graham on Trump Russia Allegations: 'G... Apr 5 USA Today 1
News Everybody still wants something different in a ... Apr 3 Rick Tebbs 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Mar 31 Tiredofit 903
News Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ... Mar 25 Kill Pitt Bulls 1
News Dylann Roof's friend is going to prison for lyi... Mar 22 Adelson knows 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,577 • Total comments across all topics: 280,159,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC