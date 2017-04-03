News 40 mins ago 12:01 p.m.Two South Carolina inmates charged after death of four others
Officials from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged two inmates with murder after four inmates were found dead at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia Friday. Kirkland is a maximum security prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Caroli...
|50 min
|FireyFellow44
|2
|Ex-staffer: Benghazi committee has 'partisan in... (Oct '15)
|Apr 5
|BlunderCONS
|363
|Franklin Graham on Trump Russia Allegations: 'G...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
|Everybody still wants something different in a ...
|Apr 3
|Rick Tebbs
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Mar 31
|Tiredofit
|903
|Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ...
|Mar 25
|Kill Pitt Bulls
|1
|Dylann Roof's friend is going to prison for lyi...
|Mar 22
|Adelson knows
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC