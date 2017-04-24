New Orleans takes down 1st of 4 Confe...

New Orleans takes down 1st of 4 Confederate statues

Read more: Sentinel & Enterprise

Workers in New Orleans removed the first of four prominent Confederate monuments Monday morning, making the city the latest Southern institution to sever itself from symbols viewed by many as a representation of racism and white supremacy. The Liberty Place monument, which commemorates whites who tried to topple a biracial post-Civil War government in New Orleans, was taken away on a truck in pieces around 5:35 a.m. after a few hours of work.

