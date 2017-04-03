new Man pleads guilty to trafficking illegally harvested eels
A New York seafood dealer has pleaded guilty to federal charges of trafficking more than $150,000 worth of baby eels. Federal prosecutors say Tommy Water Zhou, of Brooklyn, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of illegally selling or purchasing baby eels, called elvers, in interstate commerce after they had been illegally harvested in Virginia.
