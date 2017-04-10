National park service seeks millions in repairs for South Carolina National Parks

Did you know that out of the 400 National parks spread throughout the nation, there is one right here in the Midlands? The Congaree National Park, which is located just off Bluff Road in Hopkins, will be hosting several events this week to celebrate National Park Week. National Parks across the nation will be waiving entrance fees for the week, although Congaree National Park never charges entrance fees.

