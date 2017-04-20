MSNBC Likens ObamaCare Oppo to Jim Crow, 'Death to Poor People' Act
On Saturday's AM Joy , viewers could witness a near caricature of a group of liberals talking politics in the former of host Joy Reid, former MSNBC political analyst Jimmy Williams, Daily Beast columnist Dean Obeidallah, and Karine Jean-Pierre of MoveOn.org, as the group pined for "cradle to the grave" guaranteed health care as a "civil right" and fretted "Jim Crow for health care." Host Reid also blamed racism against "brown people" for opposition to ObamaCare Medicaid expansion in Southern formerly Confederate states and lamented that Kentucky's push for a work requirement for welfare benefits would amount to "peonage."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Sat
|Reported
|331
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr 23
|Kimkin
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr 13
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 11
|GFL
|1
|GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Caroli...
|Apr 9
|FireyFellow44
|2
|Ex-staffer: Benghazi committee has 'partisan in... (Oct '15)
|Apr 5
|BlunderCONS
|363
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC