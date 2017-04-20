MSNBC Likens ObamaCare Oppo to Jim Crow, 'Death to Poor People' Act

On Saturday's AM Joy , viewers could witness a near caricature of a group of liberals talking politics in the former of host Joy Reid, former MSNBC political analyst Jimmy Williams, Daily Beast columnist Dean Obeidallah, and Karine Jean-Pierre of MoveOn.org, as the group pined for "cradle to the grave" guaranteed health care as a "civil right" and fretted "Jim Crow for health care." Host Reid also blamed racism against "brown people" for opposition to ObamaCare Medicaid expansion in Southern formerly Confederate states and lamented that Kentucky's push for a work requirement for welfare benefits would amount to "peonage."

