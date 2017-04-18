Michael Pardue gets 2-year minimum se...

Michael Pardue gets 2-year minimum sentence in a South Carolina rehab center

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Michael Pardue, 61, who spent 28 years in prison on 3 murder convictions that were overturned in 2001, was given a 2-year minimum sentence in a South Carolina rehab center for a February 2017 burglary conviction. At 61-years-old, Michael Pardue , who spent 28 years in prison on three murder convictions famously overturned in 2001, will get another shot at being released from prison for a February 2017 burglary conviction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Apr 13 c_lou 907
Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree... Apr 11 GFL 1
News GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Caroli... Apr 9 FireyFellow44 2
News Ex-staffer: Benghazi committee has 'partisan in... (Oct '15) Apr 5 BlunderCONS 363
News Franklin Graham on Trump Russia Allegations: 'G... Apr 5 USA Today 1
News Everybody still wants something different in a ... Apr 3 Rick Tebbs 1
News Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ... Mar 25 Kill Pitt Bulls 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,156 • Total comments across all topics: 280,455,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC