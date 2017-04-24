McMaster signs bill stabilizing S. Carolina's pension system

Legislation that aims to stabilize South Carolina's pension system for public employees is "just the first step of many" needed to fix the problem, Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday as he signed it into law. While the Republican governor applauded legislators for addressing a "pension liability crisis," he said he's disappointed the law doesn't set a date for moving new hires to a defined contribution plan, such as 401K retirement accounts.

