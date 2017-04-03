Matthew named 10th most destructive hurricane
Hurricane Matthew is hitting the record books as one of the most damaging hurricanes to hit the United States, ranking as the tenth-most-destructive hurricane. The storm in late September and early October 2016, caused an estimated $10 billion in damage and was the deadliest hurricane since Hurricane Stan in 2005.
