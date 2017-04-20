Man gets 45 years for shooting woman protecting her daughter
A South Carolina man is sentenced to 45 years for breaking into a home and shooting a mother as she protected her 6-year-old daughter from being raped. Solicitor Rick Hubbard announced in a release that 34-year-old Nate Hunter was convicted Friday of burglary, attempted murder, criminal sexual conduct with a minor and gun possession.
