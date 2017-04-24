Long road could be in store for bill to fix SC roads
Another hurdle is cleared after senators passed H. 3516, the bill to fund road repairs by raising South Carolina's gas tax. In a vote 30 to 9 on Thursday morning, the bill passed its third reading.
