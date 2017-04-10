Liberian President William R. Tolbert...

Liberian President William R. Tolbert Is Killed in Military Coup

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Free Dictionary

William Richard Tolbert, Jr. was the 20th President of Liberia from 1971 until 1980, when he was killed in a coup d'tat . Trained as a civil servant, he entered the country's House of Representatives in 1943 for the True Whig Party, then the only established party in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Free Dictionary.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree... 17 hr GFL 1
News GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Caroli... Apr 9 FireyFellow44 2
News Ex-staffer: Benghazi committee has 'partisan in... (Oct '15) Apr 5 BlunderCONS 363
News Franklin Graham on Trump Russia Allegations: 'G... Apr 5 USA Today 1
News Everybody still wants something different in a ... Apr 3 Rick Tebbs 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Mar 31 Tiredofit 903
News Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ... Mar 25 Kill Pitt Bulls 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,122 • Total comments across all topics: 280,243,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC