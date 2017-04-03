Lessons from Boeing's union election ...

Lessons from Boeing's union election victory in Charleston

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Many of you already know about Boeing workers soundly rejecting the Machinist Union's effort to represent approximately 2,800 employees at Boeing's Charleston facility. Seventy-four percent of voting employees desired to keep the facility union-free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-staffer: Benghazi committee has 'partisan in... (Oct '15) Wed BlunderCONS 363
News Franklin Graham on Trump Russia Allegations: 'G... Wed USA Today 1
News Everybody still wants something different in a ... Apr 3 Rick Tebbs 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Mar 31 Tiredofit 903
News Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ... Mar 25 Kill Pitt Bulls 1
News Dylann Roof's friend is going to prison for lyi... Mar 22 Adelson knows 1
Mother lost custody & continues to get child su... Mar 21 Babak 2
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,130 • Total comments across all topics: 280,109,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC