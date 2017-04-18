Largest class of USCB graduates to turn tassel Friday

The University of South Carolina Beaufort will hold its commencement ceremony April 28 at 6 p.m. on the library plaza of the Hilton Head Gateway campus. For the first time, a woman - Dr. Belle S. Wheelan, the first African American president of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission - will deliver the keynote address, according to a university news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.