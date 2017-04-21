Iroquois Caucus, Anishinabek Nation issue Declaration, send letter to Trudeau regardinga
The Iroquois Caucus and the Anishinabek Nation wish to announce that they have issued a Joint Declaration regarding their serious concerns regarding the transportation of highly-radioactive liquid waste on their respective territories . Additionally, a joint letter to Prime Minister was sent to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday advising Canada of our concerns in these matters.
