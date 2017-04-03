Internet access is spotty in South Ca...

Internet access is spotty in South Carolina's 'promise zone.'

15 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Barnwell County is one of six counties along the Savannah River designated as a federal "promise zone" that receives special status for grants. The region is undertaking a study of its internet access, aiming to make high-speed broadband more accessible and affordable.

