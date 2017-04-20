How easily can governments take private property in South Carolina for the sake of revitalization?
Zoning rules can keep bars from opening next to churches, for instance, but they don't necessarily prevent a car wash from opening on a site that could've been ideal for a fancy office building. That's a big frustration for rapidly growing cities in the state, such as Charleston and Myrtle Beach, where long-neglected areas are becoming the next frontier for development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Sat
|Reported
|331
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr 23
|Kimkin
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr 13
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 11
|GFL
|1
|GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Caroli...
|Apr 9
|FireyFellow44
|2
|Ex-staffer: Benghazi committee has 'partisan in... (Oct '15)
|Apr 5
|BlunderCONS
|363
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC