How casinos - not higher gas taxes - could pay to fix South Carolina roads

The 200-foot-tall SkyWheel is seen from the shore in Myrtle Beach shortly before opening on Friday, May 20, 2011. The SkyWheel, at the time the tallest Ferris wheel in the eastern United States with a million LED lights and 42 air-conditioned gondolas, started spinning Friday in this beach resort on the South Carolina coast.

