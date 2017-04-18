Houston doctor uses 3-D models of hearts to help save lives

In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017 photo, A 3D printed medical model of a patient's congenital heart is shown at Houston Methodist Research Institute, 6670 Bertner, in Houston. Dr. C. Huie Lin, a specialist in adult congenital and interventional cardiology, talked about using printing 3D copies of patients hearts to test out complicated surgical techniques before operating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.