House oversight report doubles down on removal of South Carolina Public Safety Director Leroy Smith
A scathing report from a Statehouse oversight panel calls for the removal of state Department of Public Safety Director Leroy Smith a month after committee members led a symbolic move to fire the agency head. In a letter explaining its findings, the panel of four House members accuse Smith of mismanaging the agency, saying the perceived shortfalls could amount to "misconduct in office."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|23 hr
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Sun
|Kimkin
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr 13
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 11
|GFL
|1
|GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Caroli...
|Apr 9
|FireyFellow44
|2
|Ex-staffer: Benghazi committee has 'partisan in... (Oct '15)
|Apr 5
|BlunderCONS
|363
|Franklin Graham on Trump Russia Allegations: 'G...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC