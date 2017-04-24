House oversight report doubles down o...

House oversight report doubles down on removal of South Carolina Public Safety Director Leroy Smith

A scathing report from a Statehouse oversight panel calls for the removal of state Department of Public Safety Director Leroy Smith a month after committee members led a symbolic move to fire the agency head. In a letter explaining its findings, the panel of four House members accuse Smith of mismanaging the agency, saying the perceived shortfalls could amount to "misconduct in office."

