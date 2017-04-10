Hicks column: Is there a doctor in the house? Probably not in rural South Carolina
Dr. Mark Lyles works with residents Nathanel Piel and Jennifer Jackson at MUSC Wednesday. Lyles is part of a South Carolina task force that is exploring how to get young doctors to work in rural parts of the state where they are most needed and in short supply.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Fri
|Tiredofit
|903
|Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ...
|Mar 25
|Kill Pitt Bulls
|1
|Dylann Roof's friend is going to prison for lyi...
|Mar 22
|Adelson knows
|1
|Mother lost custody & continues to get child su...
|Mar 21
|Babak
|2
|Congressman Norcross steers millions of dollars...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt
|1
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|Mar 16
|J martin
|256
|South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC