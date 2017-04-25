Henry McMaster Signs $826 Million Ann...

Henry McMaster Signs $826 Million Annual Tax Hike

7 hrs ago Read more: FITSNews

S.C. governor Henry McMaster has signed a pension "reform" bill that amounts to a massive annual tax hike on dirt poor Palmetto State taxpayers. The legislation - which we encouraged the governor to veto - was signed just before it would have become law without McMaster's signature.

