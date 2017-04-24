Help DHEC track West Nile virus by submitting dead birds to local offices
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is seeking help in tracking West Nile virus by asking the public to submit certain species of dead birds to local offices for testing. "The dead bird surveillance program plays a key role in alerting the department to West Nile virus activity across the state," said Dr. Chris Evans, State Public Health Entomologist, DHEC Bureau of Environmental Health Services.
