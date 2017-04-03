GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Carolina probe
A Republican powerbroker who boasts that his client roster is a "who's who of politics" that included Strom Thurmond and Ronald Reagan has come within the crosshairs of a growing probe of possible Statehouse corruption in South Carolina. Richard Quinn hasn't been charged with any crime.
#1 3 hrs ago
What happened to the rest of his face in this photo? Can only see his smiling teeth, never heard of this guy.
