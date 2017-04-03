There are on the WDAM-TV Hattiesburg story from 15 hrs ago, titled GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Carolina probe. In it, WDAM-TV Hattiesburg reports that:

A Republican powerbroker who boasts that his client roster is a "who's who of politics" that included Strom Thurmond and Ronald Reagan has come within the crosshairs of a growing probe of possible Statehouse corruption in South Carolina. Richard Quinn hasn't been charged with any crime.

