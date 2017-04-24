Google Request Exacerbates South Carolina Water Wars
Google has requested 1.5 million gallons of groundwater per day to cool the servers at its Berkeley County facility, hoping to draw the water from the county's aquifer. The company already uses about 4 million gallons of surface water per day, writes the Post & Courier .
