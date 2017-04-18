Frozen hash browns sold in 9 states - including South Carolina - could contain pieces of golf balls
A food company is recalling frozen hash browns from stores in nine states because the potatoes may have pieces of golf balls in them. McCain Foods USA's recall notice said the golf balls apparently were "inadvertently harvested" along with the potatoes and chopped up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|3 hr
|Kimkin
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr 13
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 11
|GFL
|1
|GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Caroli...
|Apr 9
|FireyFellow44
|2
|Ex-staffer: Benghazi committee has 'partisan in... (Oct '15)
|Apr 5
|BlunderCONS
|363
|Franklin Graham on Trump Russia Allegations: 'G...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
|Everybody still wants something different in a ...
|Apr 3
|Rick Tebbs
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC