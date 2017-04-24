Fresh Market to anchor South Carolina Center
Fresh Market will open its second location in South Carolina's capital region in the growing upscale suburb of Lexington. Hobby Lobby and Ulta Beauty have also signed leases at the 143,850-sq.-ft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chain Store Age.
