Former VP Biden dedicating statue honoring Sen. Hollings
Former U.S. Sen. Ernest "Fritz" Hollings of South Carolina is being honored outside the federal courthouse in Charleston that used to bear his name. Former Vice President Joe Biden is the main speaker Monday at the dedication of a Hollings statue outside the J. Waties Waring Judicial Center.
