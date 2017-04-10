Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley insists Trump 'has not once'...

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Hale...

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says there's no question Russia was involved in the U.S. presidential election and insists President Donald Trump would fully support strong action against the Kremlin once investigations are complete. Speaking in television interviews broadcast Sunday, Nikki Haley contended there is no contradiction between her tough stance and Trump's repeated public statements seeking to minimize Russia's role.

