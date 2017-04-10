Former Medicaid director joins South ...

Former Medicaid director joins South Carolina Hospital Association as vice president

Christian Soura, former director of the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services, accepted a job as vice president with the South Carolina Hospital Association. File/Provided Christian Soura, former director of the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services, accepted a job as vice president with the South Carolina Hospital Association.

