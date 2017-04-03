Florence Police officer arrested, fired after investigation into armed robbery

Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler confirms a female Florence Police officer was arrested Thursday after the department, while investigating an armed robbery in December, learned of a possible violation of the law by the officer. During the first week on January 2017, while investigating the armed robbery, which occurred on December 30, 2017, the Florence Police Department developed information indicating a a possible violation of the law by Class III Transportation Officer Shakeyla Harley, according to a news release from Florence Police.

