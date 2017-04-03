Florence Police officer arrested, fir...

Florence Police officer arrested, fired after investigation into armed robbery

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler confirms a female Florence Police officer was arrested Thursday after the department, while investigating an armed robbery in December, learned of a possible violation of the law by the officer. During the first week on January 2017, while investigating the armed robbery, which occurred on December 30, 2017, the Florence Police Department developed information indicating a a possible violation of the law by Class III Transportation Officer Shakeyla Harley, according to a news release from Florence Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-staffer: Benghazi committee has 'partisan in... (Oct '15) Wed BlunderCONS 363
News Franklin Graham on Trump Russia Allegations: 'G... Wed USA Today 1
News Everybody still wants something different in a ... Apr 3 Rick Tebbs 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Mar 31 Tiredofit 903
News Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ... Mar 25 Kill Pitt Bulls 1
News Dylann Roof's friend is going to prison for lyi... Mar 22 Adelson knows 1
Mother lost custody & continues to get child su... Mar 21 Babak 2
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,195 • Total comments across all topics: 280,102,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC