Five children hurt after inflatables go airborne in South Carolina

Five children were injured Saturday when a gust of wind caused a bouncy house and slide to go airborne in South Carolina. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. at Springwell Church's Spring Carnival in Taylors, near Greenville.

