Dylann Roof Pleads Guilty To State Murder Charges For Charleston Church Attack

Dylann Roof, who gunned down nine people in the basement of a historically black church in Charleston in 2015, pleaded guilty to murder charges at a South Carolina state court. In exchange, a Circuit Judge is expected to hand down a life sentence Monday afternoon, as The Post and Courier reported .

