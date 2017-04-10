DNC chair Tom Perez to headline South Carolina Democratic Party's 'Blue Palmetto' fundraising dinner

Earlier this year, S.C. Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison gave former Labor Secretary Tom Perez a major gift: At the eleventh hour of a hotly-contested race to run the Democratic National Convention, Harrison dropped his bid and threw his support behind Perez. Nearly three months later, Perez - now the DNC chairman - will return the favor by appearing as the keynote speaker at the SCDP's annual fundraising dinner, Harrison's last before he retires the state party chairman's gavel.

