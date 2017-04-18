Conservative former South Carolina lawmaker speaks out against bill granting open carry of guns
A former state senator, once considered to be among the most conservative members of the body, spoke against a bill that would allow South Carolinians to openly carry guns without getting a permit. "I'm not against guns, but I'm against any irresponsible gun law that's going to cause people out there in the general population to be scared," Jake Knotts told a Senate panel Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr 13
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 11
|GFL
|1
|GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Caroli...
|Apr 9
|FireyFellow44
|2
|Ex-staffer: Benghazi committee has 'partisan in... (Oct '15)
|Apr 5
|BlunderCONS
|363
|Franklin Graham on Trump Russia Allegations: 'G...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
|Everybody still wants something different in a ...
|Apr 3
|Rick Tebbs
|1
|Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ...
|Mar 25
|Kill Pitt Bulls
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC