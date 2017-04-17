Confederate Flag Issue Making a Comeback in South Carolina Special...
One candidate for Congress is counting on continued resentment of South Carolina's removal of the Confederal Battle Flag from the Statehouse grounds in 2015. When the South Carolina legislature, at the urging of Governor Nikki Haley, voted to remove the Confederate Battle Flag from a memorial on the Statehouse grounds in the summer of 2015, there was a general sense the issue had finally been buried, even in the first state to secede from the Union in 1865.
