Confederate Flag Debate Returns in South Carolina Special Election
The Confederate flag debate is back in the news in South Carolina's special congressional race, as one GOP candidate competing in the Republican primary ran an ad in support of flying the flag. In the ad, Sheri Few challenged fellow GOP candidates in the race of "[starting] a war on history" when they voted to remove the flag from the state capitol building in 2015, the Washington Times reported Friday.
