Confederate Flag Debate Returns in So...

Confederate Flag Debate Returns in South Carolina Special Election

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: News Max

The Confederate flag debate is back in the news in South Carolina's special congressional race, as one GOP candidate competing in the Republican primary ran an ad in support of flying the flag. In the ad, Sheri Few challenged fellow GOP candidates in the race of "[starting] a war on history" when they voted to remove the flag from the state capitol building in 2015, the Washington Times reported Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Thu c_lou 907
Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree... Apr 11 GFL 1
News GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Caroli... Apr 9 FireyFellow44 2
News Ex-staffer: Benghazi committee has 'partisan in... (Oct '15) Apr 5 BlunderCONS 363
News Franklin Graham on Trump Russia Allegations: 'G... Apr 5 USA Today 1
News Everybody still wants something different in a ... Apr 3 Rick Tebbs 1
News Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ... Mar 25 Kill Pitt Bulls 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,819 • Total comments across all topics: 280,326,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC