Clutching AR-15, Sheri Few blasts politicians who voted to remove Confederate flag
South Carolina District Five Congressional candidate Sheri Few released an attack advertisement against two of her opponents who voted for removing the Confederate flag from the State House grounds. Clutching an AR-15, Few blasts Tommy Pope and Ralph Norman for voting for the flag's removal in the wake of the racially-motivated shooting at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.
