Carolina Cup and Colonial Cup to run at same time due to football
The Colonial Cup is moving to the spring. The Carolina Cup Racing Association's board of directors has decided to cancel the fall card at the Springdale Racecourse and run both of its premiere steeplechase events in the spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Thu
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 11
|GFL
|1
|GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Caroli...
|Apr 9
|FireyFellow44
|2
|Ex-staffer: Benghazi committee has 'partisan in... (Oct '15)
|Apr 5
|BlunderCONS
|363
|Franklin Graham on Trump Russia Allegations: 'G...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
|Everybody still wants something different in a ...
|Apr 3
|Rick Tebbs
|1
|Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ...
|Mar 25
|Kill Pitt Bulls
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC