Brother and sister charged with negle...

Brother and sister charged with neglect for leaving mother in own waste

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

SOUTH CAROLINA - A brother and sister have been arrested by Sumter County deputies and charged with the neglect of their mother. The press release from Deputy Ken Bell with the sheriff's office says the mother was injured so badly, she may not recover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Caroli... Sun FireyFellow44 2
News Ex-staffer: Benghazi committee has 'partisan in... (Oct '15) Apr 5 BlunderCONS 363
News Franklin Graham on Trump Russia Allegations: 'G... Apr 5 USA Today 1
News Everybody still wants something different in a ... Apr 3 Rick Tebbs 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Mar 31 Tiredofit 903
News Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ... Mar 25 Kill Pitt Bulls 1
News Dylann Roof's friend is going to prison for lyi... Mar 22 Adelson knows 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,492 • Total comments across all topics: 280,193,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC