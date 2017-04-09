Brother and sister charged with neglect for leaving mother in own waste
SOUTH CAROLINA - A brother and sister have been arrested by Sumter County deputies and charged with the neglect of their mother. The press release from Deputy Ken Bell with the sheriff's office says the mother was injured so badly, she may not recover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Caroli...
|Sun
|FireyFellow44
|2
|Ex-staffer: Benghazi committee has 'partisan in... (Oct '15)
|Apr 5
|BlunderCONS
|363
|Franklin Graham on Trump Russia Allegations: 'G...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
|Everybody still wants something different in a ...
|Apr 3
|Rick Tebbs
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Mar 31
|Tiredofit
|903
|Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ...
|Mar 25
|Kill Pitt Bulls
|1
|Dylann Roof's friend is going to prison for lyi...
|Mar 22
|Adelson knows
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC